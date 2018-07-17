BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer with the Baltimore County Police Department has been suspended and another officer is no longer with the department after an investigation into reports that linked them with Gun Trace Task Force corruption case,

The police department confirmed that Officer Michael Woodlon has been suspended with pay until the completion of an investigation. Another officers, who is not being identified, is no longer with the department.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Woodlon was a Baltimore PD officer before he joined the Baltimore Co. PD in 2012, where he was most recently assigned to the Woodlawn precinct.

Eight Baltimore PD officers, a Philadelphia officer, and three of their associates were charged in connection with the Gun Trace Task Force case.

