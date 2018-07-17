Filed Under:manny machado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal is reporting that a trade involving Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers is “happening.”

Rosenthal said he can report “with more certainty” that the Orioles’ All-Star shortstop will be headed to the Dodgers, but the specifics of the deal are still being worked out as of Tuesday night.

Machado went 0-2 in Tuesday’s All-Star game, which the American League is winning 5-3 in the ninth inning.

It is expected that the Orioles will receive a package that includes 21-year-old outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz.

