(CNN) — A line of storms extending hundreds of miles from New England to the Mid-Atlantic region is causing havoc through the major metro hubs in the Northeast United States on Tuesday.

Multiple hour delays are reported from Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington metro airports, and delays will continue well into the evening as the storms move through the region.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches for areas covering nearly 30 million people, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston, where 2-4 inches of rain will fall.

Flightaware.com reports over 2,600 flights have been delayed so far today, and over 1,100 cancellations mostly through New York metro airports.

These are the current average delays for major airports as of 5:06 p.m. ET Tuesday, as reported by the FAA:

Baltimore Washington — 2 to 3 hour delay Reagan National — 16 to 30 minute delay



