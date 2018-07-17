BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomes two new additions to their zoo, two Kunekune pigs named Wilbur and Orville.

The Kunekune pigs are native to New Zealand and are often kept as pets. Wilbur and his brother Orville are five months old and weight about 20 to 30 lbs, but when they are fully grown they can weight up to 200 lbs.

“They are a different pig than you usually see, and they are little and cute.” Ann Keen, a zoo visitor, said.

Kunekune pigs are known for their friendly personalities. Katelyn Newell, a Maryland zoo farmkeeper, said it would be comparable to a dog.

“They are able to understand different commands, and know what you are trying to tell them to do, and when you are interacting with them to distinguish between different people.” Newell said.

These brothers came to the zoo from a local farm. They’re often kept as pets since they’re docile and easy to train.

“Probably the most exciting is just how little they are right now, so that gives us the opportunity to work closely with them, so we are working on training them and getting them used to touch.” Newell said.

Native to New Zealand, the breed ranges in colors and spotted combinations, and they love chomping on veggies and insects.

Wilbur and Orville are training to be onsite ambassadors for the zoo, so they may be walking around on harnesses in the near future.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook