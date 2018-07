BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Dejanae Anthony was last seen on Sunday in the 5900 block of Eurith Ave.

She was last seen wearing the black, red and white dress seen in the picture.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

