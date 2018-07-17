BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSPhilly) — Baltimore Oriole Manny Machado could reportedly become a Philadelphia Phillie come Wednesday.

Joe Giglio of WIP, a Philadelphia sports radio station, reported Monday that Machado will be traded to the Phillies on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Machado Won’t Let Trade Talk Diminish His Fun As All-Star

“Manny to the Phillies come Wednesday morning,” reports Giglio, citing a friend in the industry with a source embedded inside the Orioles organization.

“Offer is worse than both the Yankees and Dodgers – Andy MacPhail is a magician,” another one of Giglio’s texts apparently read from his source.

Here's the open to today's show w/@JonMarksMedia on Manny Machado, what I've heard out of Baltimore and what a blockbuster could mean for the Phillies. https://t.co/Tuj35WDDKt — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) July 16, 2018

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about where Machado would end up as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looms. As of Sunday night, the Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers were rumored to be in the lead to acquire the 26-year-old shortstop.

WATCH: Manny Machado Addresses Trade Rumors

On Sunday, Machado was pulled from the Orioles game, fueling rumors there would be a trade soon and last week Machado’s Instagram account liked a photo of him in a Yankee uniform.

MORE: Trade Talk Intensifies As Orioles’ Manny Machado Likes Pic Of Him In Yankees Uniform On Instagram

Machado was drafted by the Orioles with the third overall pick in 2010 and has been a starter in Baltimore since 2012. His contract expires after this season.

Machado will represent the Orioles during Tuesday night’s All-Star game.

He’s hitting 315 with 24 homers and 65 RBIs and would be a significant upgradefor the Phillies offense.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.