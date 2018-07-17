  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hawaii, Kilauea volcano

HAWAII (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Geological Service says a new tiny lava island has formed off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii.

Scientists say the island is located a few meters offshore and is about 20 to 30 feet in diameter.

Scientists say the new lava island is most likely part of the fissure 8 flow that’s entering the ocean—and possibly a submarine tumulus that built up underwater and emerged above sea level.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently lifted restrictions on tour boats going near the lava flow area… and on Monday at least a dozen people were injured after a lava explosion sent rocks and debris flying into the air and landing on a tour boat off Kapoho.

Hawaii County officials say a lava bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole.

Of the 12 injured, three were taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Two of them were in stable condition. One person, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition with a fractured femur.

The Kilauea Volcano eruption began May 3. Since then, more than 700 homes have been claimed and many communities rendered unrecognizable.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s