BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Northeast Market voluntarily closed Tuesday after a video of rats running around inside went viral on Facebook.

It’s not even a week after video of rats in a Lexington Market bakery display went viral.

In a statement, the market’s management said, “Baltimore Public Markets is currently working with the Baltimore City Health Department and a third party pest control company to investigate any recent activity that has been reported to us. We are implementing new protocol across all the Public Markets to ensure that we are addressing any issues immediately and in the best interest of all.”

You can see the video below:

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

