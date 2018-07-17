BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recent studies have shown that women, African-Americans and Latinos lag behind when it comes to earning degrees or finding jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math.

A DC foundation is helping a dozen kids in Baltimore. The Safe Alternatives Foundation is different in that once a child signs up, he or she is in the program in the summer and after school until they graduate high school.

Van Brooks, Safe Alternatives Founder, said he started it to teach success to kids in Baltimore.

“Our biggest thing is exposure, exposure to different career paths and letting them have that education, but also to feel it, to touch it, to do it, because a lot of kids learn by doing.” Brooks said.

This program got the attention of a DC science non-profit.

Gayle Kansagor of the Society for Science and the Public said they were thrilled to be able to help these types of organizations and provide resources to kids in underserved areas.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give them $5,000 in grants to support their summer program.” Kansagor said.

And this five thousand is more than money, it helps attract more money.

“It’s credibility,” Brooks said. “It goes a long way when they see the name and they say if they are willing to support it, then obviously something good is happening there. And it brings more attention to what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

