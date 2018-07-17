ANNAPOLIS, MD — A multi-state drug investigation has led to seven more arrests with more expected as police attempt to dismantle a drug trafficking organization they believe was responsible for the distribution of heroin and fentanyl throughout Maryland.

The seven arrests include two juveniles, the other five are adults, all of who were taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. They are identified as:

Sterling Nugen, 36, of Lusby, MD, charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl).

Richard Mattingly, 32, of Leonardtown, MD, charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl).

Bdonshee Wells, 24, of Annapolis, MD, charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl) and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Keyo Fox, 18, of Glen Burnie, charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin).

Rachel Keys, 28, of Severna Park, MD, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin).

The first seven suspects were arrested between June 20 and June 27. They are identified as:

Traymont Wiley, age 27, of Columbia, MD, who was charged with being a drug kingpin (heroin and fentanyl), conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl) and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Vincent Clark, age 26, of Arnold, MD, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl), and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Willie Rhodes, age 28, of Annapolis, MD, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl), and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Quentin Jones, age 32, of no fixed address, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl), and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Ashley Jaxel, age 29, of Upper Marlboro, Ronald McElwain, age 33, of Baltimore and Timothy Aminzadeh, age 43, of Annapolis who were all charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl)

