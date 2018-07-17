BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer storms swept through Maryland and surrounding states on Tuesday, causing some major headaches for travelers.

At BWI Airport, a number of people were caught off guard by the storms.

Some people got on flights Tuesday night that were scheduled to depart hours beforehand.

The headaches weren’t just looking limited to airports however, some on the road were also dealing with Mother Nature’s wrath.

Fast moving storms doused states with relentless rain, making already stressful commutes even worse in some areas.

Here in Maryland, one driver had to be rescued after her vehicle got stuck in high waters.

Chopper 13 was over the dramatic rescue of the woman near Philadelphia Rd. in Nottingham.

It wouldn’t be the only rescue of the day.

It was havoc along the George Washington Parkway leading up to Reagan National Airport.

The Arlington County Fire Department assisted and documented some of the 40 people that needed to be rescued from flood waters.

The wicked weather also created headaches at airports across the Northeast.

Some weary travelers at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport said once the weather started to turn, they knew things might start to get a little hectic.

“We were driving from Bethany, Delaware, and it was horrible,” Elizabeth Lippitt said. “We were going over the Bay Bridge and we couldn’t see a thing.”

The Lippitt’s trip to Chicago was delayed five times.

“This a good ol’ bad summer storm,” said Alex Lippitt.

Celie Neville’s plans were in constant flux all afternoon, with her flight to Boston being delayed three times.

“It’s a lot of phone calls to people that are picking you up and then taking you on the next leg of your journey,” Neville said.

Others, like a father and son heading to Orlando who were also delayed by an hour, were just grateful its wasn’t worse.

“I can see a lot of people that are stressed out right now, and I’m glad we’re not one of those,” said Roy Dietrich.

Almost a month’s supply of rain fell at BWI Airport Tuesday, a little more than three inches

