BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police report three separate shootings in the city that sent three people to the hospital.

Police say they reported to a hospital at approximately 9:09 p.m. Monday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once there, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back.

The exact location of where the shooting happened is unknown to law enforcement at this time.

Later Monday night at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Monroe Street for a report of a shooting.

They found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his back, buttocks, and hand at the location. He was transported to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

At approximately 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, Police responded to the 1600 block of Monroe Street for a report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. This victim was also transported to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CORRECTION: Police initially said the shooting occurred on 1600 Monroe Street, but the shooting actually occurred on 1600 North Gilmore Street.

