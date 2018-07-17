AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a traffic stop in Central Texas has led to $4.8 million in drugs found smuggled inside the tires of a pickup.

Austin police on Monday announced the arrest of the driver during a July 10 stop for allegedly speeding on southbound Interstate 35. The vehicle also lacked a front license plate.

Police say 43-year-old Armando Martinez of Weslaco gave officers permission to search the vehicle and narcotics K-9 “alerted” that there were drugs in/on the truck. Investigators report finding 82 pounds of cocaine, 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 6 pounds of heroin hidden in metal casings inside each tire.

Travis County jail records show Martinez was being held on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Online records didn’t list an attorney for Martinez, whose bond was set at $300,000.

