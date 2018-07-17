WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a pickup truck they believe could be linked to how two people were injured in Westminster Saturday.

The Westminster Police Department is looking for information about a pickup they saw downtown Westminster on July 14 at around 1 p.m.

It was around the same time, an incident was reported around the same where a firework was fire into a crowd, injuring two people.

The vehicle is described as an extended cab pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger, white in color with a black bed liner, black or gray running boards, fender flairs and mud flaps. It’s in good condition and was occupied by two people.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the assault.

Anyone with information relating to this truck or its occupants is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Schuster of the Criminal Investigations Bureau by calling (410) 848-3849 or (410) 848-4646. Community members wishing to remain anonymous may send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at (410) 857-8477.

