BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police report a 59-year-old man was shot to death early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Ellerslie Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at approximately 2:3 a.m.

They located the victim and he was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead shorty after arriving.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

