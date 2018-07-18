Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — American University in Washington D.C. is on lockdown after reports of an “armed intruder” near campus.
The university asked students and faculty to shelter in place, locking doors and staying away from windows via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
They also told students outside to leave campus immediately.
The investigation is focused on Main Campus, East Campus and 3201 New Mexico where a building by building search is underway.
Campus Road is closed.
This story is developing, we’ll have more soon.
