WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — American University in Washington D.C. is on lockdown after reports of an “armed intruder” near campus.

The university asked students and faculty to shelter in place, locking doors and staying away from windows via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

AU Alert: Reports of armed intruder near campus. Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding. More info to follow — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

They also told students outside to leave campus immediately.

AU Alert: Lockdown continues. Investigation is focused on Main Campus, East Campus, and 3201 New Mexico. Shuttle ops are suspended. Continue to shelter in place — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

The investigation is focused on Main Campus, East Campus and 3201 New Mexico where a building by building search is underway.

AU Alert: Lockdown continues. Building by building search to be conducted by MPD & AUPD. Campus road closed. Continue to shelter in place. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

Campus Road is closed.

This story is developing, we’ll have more soon.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook