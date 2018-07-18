BOWLEY’S QUARTERS, Md. (WJZ) — Four cars were set on fire overnight in Bowley’s Quarters, according to Baltimore County police.

Police said the incident occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Carrollwood community off White Pine Road near Crisfield Road.

A motorcycle was also damaged due to a nearby car fire.

Police believe the fires were set intentionally and are investigating the incident as an arson.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information should call,

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. For more information on other ways to contact Metro Crime Stoppers, as well as information on rewards offered by or through them, check their website at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org. Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, may offer a reward for information in connection with felony offenses when tips are received through their website or phone line. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message, or online.

