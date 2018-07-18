BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Stony Run is one of Baltimore’s hidden gems. The lower part of the stream that runs from Northern Parkway in Baltimore through Remington is getting a makeover that could help clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

“By stabilizing it, we have reduced the amount of sediment, the amount of pollutants flowing into the Bay,” said Rosanna La Plante with Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works.

The upper portion of Stony Run has already been revitalized.

“It’s a beautiful place,” La Plante said.

It’s a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay that empties into the Jones Falls. Engineers have added rocks and other features that help slow the water down so there is less runoff.

The thought is that reducing erosion also reduces sediment pollution and damaging contaminants like phosphorus and nitrogen that damage the Bay.

“This is the kind of work required to bring the Chesapeake Bay back to what it used to be,” said Christopher Streb, an ecological engineer with Biohabitats who is helping in the restoration. “This project, in particular, is right within one of the most popular urban parks in Baltimore City.”

“We’ve been seeing a lot of erosion along the banks,” he said.

Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties have also spent millions on stream restoration — sometimes paid for by stormwater management fees that opponents deride as “rain taxes.”

Some scientists differ on whether stream restoration truly reduces pollutants and if the projects can stop erosion over time with climate change and continuing development as hard surfaces gobble up soft soil that used to absorb heavy rains.

Sara Bigham lives next to the restored section of Stony Run.

“There is a little feeling that it’s too bad to be going after something that will have to be redone every few years with the weather like it is,” she said.

The lower Stony Run restoration should be done by the end of this year–preserving nature in the heart of Baltimore.

“It’s very, very much a treasure,” Bigham said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook