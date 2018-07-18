BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The day many Baltimore Orioles fans have been dreading, yet fully expecting has arrived: shortstop Manny Machado has been traded to the Dodgers, setting off the beginning to what should be a much-needed rebuilding period for the floundering O’s.

Machado trade to Dodgers mercifully completed w 5 players coming to O’s led by OF Yusniel Díaz who immediately becomes O’s top rated prospect.

Just about everyone expected Machado to be traded sometime this year as the Orioles have struggled to win games all season, marking one of the most tumultuous years for the team in nearly a decade. With Machado putting up MVP-like numbers at just 26 years old, it was a near-certainty that the former first-round pick would be headed to a new team before the traded deadline.

“Oriole fans have braced for this move for years, still the departure of Machado stings. He embodies what every franchise wants: young, affordable top-level talent, but young & affordable grows into experienced & expensive so it’s time for the Orioles to move on without Machado,” says WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano.

Before being traded, Viviano got a chance to the star shortstop to him about his time as an Oriole. When asked about what being a part of the team since 2010 meant to him, he had this to say:

“This organization has given me everything, They’ve brought me up. I’ve been drafted here. This has been home for the last seven years. It’s been truly an amazing journey that I’ve had with every face that I’ve come in every day, every face I’ve been seeing them for the last seven years – they’re a part of my family. Everyone in here is a part of my family, they are brothers to me. They’ll always have my contact, they’ll have everything if anything ever happens. I’ll always have their back because we’ve gone through some good times and some bad times – it’s made us better and brought us closer together. This organization means a lot and you know I’ll never be ungrateful for the opportunity that they’ve given to me.”

Machado broke in with the Orioles in 2012 after being drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. He then went on to become an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in his first full year in the majors, quickly becoming an instant fan-favorite at Camden Yards. During his O’s career, he’d earn a selection to the American League All-Star team four times overall, including this season, and win two Gold Gloves. In 2013, he also won the Platinum Glove for the American League, which is given to the best defensive player in the league.

He played third base during his first six seasons with the Orioles, but moved over to shortstop full time this season.

So what does the move mean for the Orioles looking forward? Viviano says the trade is the right start, allowing the team to acquire younger players who may be able to bring the team back to its winning ways that fans so enjoyed this decade.

“The O’s need to re-set their philosophy of drafting & developing young talent with an increased commitment to the international market,” he says. “Rebuilding & re-stocking a Major League roster is an inexact science but patience & persistence to a long term plan can pay off.”

