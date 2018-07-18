BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland police department is buying a nearly $72,000 robot to assist with underwater searches.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore Board of Estimates approved the purchase Wednesday. The robot is a remote-operated underwater vehicle meant to supplement the Baltimore Police Department’s dive team.

It’s being provided by VideoRay, a producer of underwater remotely operated vehicles.

The department previously used a similar robot to find the body of a man who drowned after fleeing police.

VideoRay spokesman Chris Gibson says the robot found the man’s body within hours after two weeks of fruitless searching by divers.

Contracting documents say the department wanted a mini-submarine that could reach depths of 1,000 feet (305 meters), was able to retrieve objects and was equipped with lights, sonar and a high-resolution camera.

