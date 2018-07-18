FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Kennady Culican.

She was last seen leaving her home in the area of Holden Road on Tuesday around 8 p.m. She is 5’04, 160 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Police officials say Culican suffers from various medical conditions that require treatment. Social media messages revealed Culican may be meeting a friend in the Frederick area, but she has not been located.

Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook