BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A special summer camp is teaching students how to prepare for a career in theatre.

WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke to young artists about their experience at the Modell Lyric.

This is the first musical theatre camp at the Modell Lyric, and students came from all over the region and out of the state to audition.

Preparing the next generation of Broadway stars.

An intense five-week course is exposing young singers and dancers to all facets of the musical theatre industry.

“Students have had master classes with Tony Award winners and Tony Nominees from Broadway. They dance every day,” said Denise Gantt, director of Education: Pre-Professional Training Program.

From meeting their idols to perfecting their skills, this camp is encouraging artists to dream big.

“I want to be on Broadway, but just like ultimately connect to people, through music and art in general,” said 16-year-old Nifia Hunter.

“Kind of sparked and ignited my love for theatre even more,” said 16-year-old Logan Snyder. “I plan to continue doing theatre and see what happens.”

The students learn valuable lessons from professionals, and tips for succeeding in the business.

“They learn what you’re going to experience when you walk into an audition, which can be incredibly intimidating experience. They learn about picking the right song when you audition,” Gantt added.

Setting these talented performers on the path to achieving their goals.

“Broadway would be wonderful, but I hope wherever I act I can touch somebody in the audience whether that be community theatre or Broadway,” Snyder said.

The students will perform July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Modell Lyric. It’s free and open to the public.

The camp is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.

