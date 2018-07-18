SAINT MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Last March, a student at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County opened fire on classmates.

17-year-old Austin Rollins killed himself, but not before fatally shooting 16-year-old Jaelyn Willey, and wounding another student. It happened just five weeks after 17 people were shot to death at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl.

While still coping with their own loss, students at Parkland contacted students at Great Mills.

“When that happened they were reaching out to us and sending us condolences. So having another community going through the same thing, you know, not afraid to talk about it, who was very willing and open to give their support wholeheartedly is very nice.” Jaxon O’Mara, a Great Mills High School student said.

Students made their own memorial out of painted stones, but O’Mara and Mollie Davis want to say thank you to the Stoneman Douglas High School students in person.

“Other kids who have been through school shootings are the only people who can truly understand the pain that comes from that.” Davis said.

“It’s going to be a healing process,” O’Mara said. “Really good for everyone.”

The support by Stoneman Douglas students is matched by the Great Mills community, which has been contributing money for a Florida trip. Only a few hundred dollars was expected.

It’s closing in on $2,000.

“Everybody wants to help and I could just cry about it. It’s incredible. The generosity we’ve received is just incredible.”

O’Mara’s trip donations can be received at https://www.gofundme.com/send-great-mills-students-to-msd

