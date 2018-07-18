TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a new furry friend, Baltimore County Animal Services is hosting an event on Saturday that might help you find a match.

The Mega Adoption Event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Timonium Fairgrounds, will have dogs and cats from five shelters in the Baltimore area up for adoption.

More than 100 animals will be available for potential pet owners to meet.

All adoption fees will be waive, but standard adoption procedures will apply.

Adoptions are first come, first serve and adopters should bring a valid photo ID.

Families can take their pets home that day.

