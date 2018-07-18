  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pet Adoption

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a new furry friend, Baltimore County Animal Services is hosting an event on Saturday that might help you find a match.

The Mega Adoption Event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Timonium Fairgrounds, will have dogs and cats from five shelters in the Baltimore area up for adoption.

More than 100 animals will be available for potential pet owners to meet.

All adoption fees will be waive, but standard adoption procedures will apply.

Adoptions are first come, first serve and adopters should bring a valid photo ID.

Families can take their pets home that day.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s