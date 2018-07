BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for 11-year-old Brandon Cosby. He was last seen July 17 in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue.

Cosby was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, tan pants, white socks and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Cosby is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

