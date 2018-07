FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are warning Maryland residents about an e-mail scam that has been going around recently.

The Frederick Police Department sent out a warning on Twitter.

The scam e-mail states that they have setup software on the “pornography” websites you have been visiting, and unless you pay the $2,000, they will released footage from your webcam.

Read the full scam e-mail below:

