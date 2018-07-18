TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of a street sweeping work truck was killed along Dulaney Valley Road Wednesday morning.

According to Baltimore County police, officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on North Chapelwood Lane in Timonium just before 3:30 a.m.

The driver unexpectedly crossed the oncoming traffic lane, striking a guardrail and mailbox, causing the truck to overturn, police said.

The truck then skidded into a BGE pole, police added.

The driver, 50-year-old Charles David Myers, Jr. of the 200 block of Spencer Circle in Forest Hill was working at that time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was owned by Artscape Land Maintenance, Inc.

The police crash team continues to investigate the crash to determine the cause. The driver’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook