BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Inside City Hall, city leaders are talking traffic.

In April, city leaders asked the city’s Department of Transportation to sync the traffic signals. The goal was to keep drivers with one foot on the gas pedal, especially during rush hours, when cars can only creep through downtown. But, it hasn’t happened.

City Council members have told the city’s DOT it’s their job to get these lights timed correctly. But the department says it’s not that easy.

It was the quick fix that was supposed to have Baltimore traffic lights glowing green. Instead, plenty of drivers are stuck in park, and seeing red.

“We got through one red light, got to the next light, it was already red.”

In fact, with the process only partially completed, in the last few weeks, the gridlock has only gotten worse.

DOT says outdated technology is to blame, and will take millions of dollars to fix.

“We’re going to bring in the best consulting team we can find, because we have to re-tweak the whole system.” Michelle Pourciau with the DOT said.

Wednesday night, City Council members are going to try and talk their way into smoother traffic, and get the wheels turning faster on their proposed fix.

DOT says that less than a third of the city’s 1,300 traffic signals have a reliable link to the downtown transportation command center.

