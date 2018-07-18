BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That was some big league weather that came through here yesterday. And it is now gone and we are left with a really nice outlook, as we’ve been discussing, for the next couple of days. Time to issue a CWA,..Car Wash Alert. Go ahead and do the work, or go to a car wash, because you will not be wasting your time, or money. This forecast is on really solid ground.

When we started the broadcast day at 4:55 A.M. the dew point was at 66°. By 7 A.M. it was at 62° and still falling. Right before your eyes, if you were up early enough, the haze started to vanish. And there you have it. Put one in the win column for us! Today it is that simple, and enough said!

MB!

