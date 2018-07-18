  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCode Black
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect dry and mainly sunny day, with very low humidity, which made it so very pleasant!

Look for the same kind of weather tomorrow and most of Friday as well.

By the weekend, more clouds and moisture will move back into the region, with showers and some thunder very likely both days of the weekend.

It also appears we have more shower chances next week as well. It will not be hot as its been, that’s one thing for sure!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s