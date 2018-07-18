BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect dry and mainly sunny day, with very low humidity, which made it so very pleasant!

Look for the same kind of weather tomorrow and most of Friday as well.

By the weekend, more clouds and moisture will move back into the region, with showers and some thunder very likely both days of the weekend.

It also appears we have more shower chances next week as well. It will not be hot as its been, that’s one thing for sure!

