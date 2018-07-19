BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators say a man with a knife managed to walk through a TSA checkpoint at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport with no boarding pass on the eve of Fourth of July.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police say 23-year-old John Hill had a small knife and no boarding pass when he was stopped on July 3.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Hill was trying to open a secured door when airline employees realized he did not have a boarding pass.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine what he was doing.

According to The Sun, Hill is facing multiple charges, including entering a restricted area without authorization and possession of unauthorized weapons prohibited in an airport.

An investigation is underway to determine how Hill was able to walk get past the security checkpoint without a ticket and how the knife was undetected.

A trial has been set for Oct. 19 and Hill is being held without bond, The Sun reports.

