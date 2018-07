BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirm two people were shot in Dundalk early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call for a shooting at 12:33 a.m.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There is no information about suspects at this time and an investigation is underway.

