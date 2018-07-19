MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Opa-locka woman faces serious charges after being accused of biting, injuring her three-year-old son.

Police said the victim’s aunt went to the City of Miami Police Headquarters on Monday to report the injuries to the child.

The boy’s aunt noticed what appeared to be bite marks on his right thigh and left upper chest area, when she went to bathe him, according to authorities.

Multiple head bumps and bruises were also discovered on the child, according to police.

When the child was asked who was responsible for his injuries, he said ‘My mom,’ according to the arrest report.

On Tuesday, police located and arrested the child’s mom, who was identified as 24-year-old Terrinisha Jakeria Bostic.

Bostic faces aggravated child abuse, great bodily harm and torture charges.

On Wednesday, Bostic appeared in bond court. She is being held on $15,000 bond.

