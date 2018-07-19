GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two women have been struck and killed by a train in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police.

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the report of pedestrians who had been struck by a westbound CSX train on the railroad tracks around 8:28 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Waring Station Road and Peach Crest Drive.

Officials say it is not yet known why the women were so close to the tracks. They say the investigation revealed the train operator saw the women and sounded the train’s horn and applied it’s brakes.

Police report the women died from their injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identities will be released once officials notify their families.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

