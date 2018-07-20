Filed Under:Artscape, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s that time of year again, to celebrate the creative side of Charm City.

Baltimore’s annual Artscape festival kicks off Friday.

R&B group TLC will headline the event

T-Boz and Chilli will take to the MICA main stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Artscape is America’s largest free arts festival.

The festival runs through Sunday.

More than 150 artists, fashion designers, and crafters are expected to participate.

