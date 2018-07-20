Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s that time of year again, to celebrate the creative side of Charm City.
Baltimore’s annual Artscape festival kicks off Friday.
R&B group TLC will headline the event
T-Boz and Chilli will take to the MICA main stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Artscape is America’s largest free arts festival.
The festival runs through Sunday.
More than 150 artists, fashion designers, and crafters are expected to participate.
