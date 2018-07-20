Cinghiale – Osteria. | Photo: Bowen J./Yelp

BALTIMORE (HOODLINE) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Cinghiale – Osteria

PHOTO: YUNA P./YELP

Topping the list is Cinghiale – Osteria. Explore the northern Italian dishes a la carte or prix-fixe from the rustic, casual menu or the formal, multi-course option with offerings like pan-seared cod, grilled scallops and braised beef short ribs. The less formal menu includes pasta with tomato and basil sauce and braised veal shoulder. Located at 822 Lancaster St. in the Inner Harbor, it is the top-rated high-end Italian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 384 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Dawn D. wrote, “I love this restaurant! Very classy and romantic with a harbor view. The staff made us feel very special and were very knowledgeable with their extensive wine list. Prices are very fair and the quality is superb.”

2. La Scala

Photo: La Scala/Yelp

Next up is Little Italy’s La Scala, situated at 1012 Eastern Ave. The small restaurant is headed by a Sicilian-born proprietor and features traditional, homestyle cooking, with entrees like chicken in Marsala wine sauce and New York strip topped with tomato, fresh herbs and fresh mozzarella. It also boasts impressive salami, cheese and wine lists. With four stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp, La Scala has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

3. Sotto Sopra

Photo: Lizzy B./Yelp

Downtown’s Sotto Sopra, located at 405 N. Charles St., is another top choice. The menu offers numerous meat and fish selections, like halibut with grilled eggplant and duck breast with potato au gratin, alongside house-made pastas, and salami and cheeses. Desserts, signature cocktails and grappa also beckon. Yelpers give it four stars out of 338 reviews.

4. Gnocco

Photo: Erica K./Yelp

Gnocco is an Italian and Spanish spot in Brewers Hill. Chef Brian Lavin, who was named to Zagat’s “30 under 30” list in 2017, prepares a long list of small plates like grilled octopus with white bean salad and caper aioli, and lamb tartare with fava bean purée and harissa oil. There are a smaller number of pasta dishes, and just two large plates, of scallops or quail. It’s a much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 94 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3734 Fleet St. to see for yourself.

5. Cosima

Photo: Kristen S./Yelp

Finally, check out Cosima, which has earned four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp. Located in an old cotton mill next to Jones Falls, Cosima’s focus is on traditional Southern Italian cuisine. The dinner menu lists appetizers like charred burrata and oven-roasted cauliflower with green salsa; numerous pizzas from the wood-fired oven; and pasta, seafood and meat dishes, like braised rabbit. The wine, beer and cocktail offerings are extensive. Treat yourself by heading over to 3000 Falls Road.