ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County prosecutors filed a 23-count indictment Friday against the man accused of opening fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom, killing five people.

Ramos was already charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail earlier this month.

On Friday, he was indicted by a grand jury. Five counts are for the first-degree murders of Wendi Winters, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, and Rebecca Ann Smith.

Count six charges Ramos with the attempted first-degree murder of Paul W. Gillespie.

He was indicted on five additional charges of first-degree assault, and remaining ten charges for the use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

