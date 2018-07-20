BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sky above southwest Baltimore was speckled with purple balloons Friday night.

On the sidewalks below, a community mourned a violent crime that shocked even the most violent city in America.

Purple balloons and prayers going up for Taylor now #WJZ pic.twitter.com/t8mRn21UBu — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) July 20, 2018

Surrounded by hundreds of friends, neighbors and strangers, the mother of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes spoke through tears.

Her firstborn, a recent first-grade graduate, died Thursday, two weeks after a bullet pierced the window of a car she was riding in on Lyndhurst Street and hit Taylor in the back.

“She was so happy when she graduated, like smiling from ear to ear,” Taylor’s cousin, Ebony Ward, said.

Vigil beginning now to honor 7-year-old Taylor Hayes, as police continue the search for her killer. Huge crowd at corner of Edmondson and Loudon. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/CyiTMs9fHV — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) July 20, 2018

Her family now desperately wants to know who pulled the trigger.

Police made a break in the case Friday.

“We have found the white Mercedes that we were looking for, and we’re thankful to the public for assisting in that,” Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith said.

RELATED: Police Find Car Sought In 7-Year-Old’s Murder, No Arrests Yet

The Mercedes is believed to have carried the killer or killers.

As investigators work to hunt them down, police and Taylor’s family are pointing to the community to speak up.

“Everybody saying they praying for us. Everybody saying they’re here for Taylor. Everybody want something to be done. Tell,” Ward said. “Step up and tell what happened to Taylor.”

Police have arrested two people who were in the car with Taylor at the time of the shooting but on unrelated charges.

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook