WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Rapper Drake’s “In My Feelings” Challenge has reached the nation’s capital as the Washington, D.C. Police Department showed off their dance moves Friday.

The video features several police officers doing the #DoTheShiggy dance, created by social media influencer Shiggy.

The challenge has gone viral in the past month, with celebrities and athletes joining in on the fun. Actor Will Smith created one of the most daring videos as he climbed the Chain Bridge in Budapest.

“In My Feelings” has climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, another notch on Drake’s belt with the release of his fifth studio album.

Police departments across the country, including a few locally, are also taking part in another challenge: a lip-sync battle.

In Maryland this week, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkton Police Department did a lip sync to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

