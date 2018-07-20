BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High winds and waves swamped a duck boat in a Branson, Missouri lake Thursday.

17 people died, while the remaining 14 on board a popular tourist attraction managed to escape with their lives.

“It landed in about 40 feet of water and rolled down into 80 feet of water,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Radner said. “It’s on its wheels.”

Ten years ago, another duck boat sank in the Delaware River near Philadelphia.

According to a state police spokesman at the time, “The vehicle is lying upright on its wheels. There could be bodies inside, we’re not sure.”

Two bodies were recovered, but weather was not to blame. A barge hit the duck boat.

“There was a barge coming and it didn’t stop, and we got plowed into and into the water,” a passenger of that boat said at the time.

But before Missouri and Philadelphia, there were lives lost in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

A pontoon boat working as a water taxi capsized in a fast moving storm off Fort McHenry in 2004. Five people were killed.

