HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Laurel man is behind bars after police say he stabbed and disemboweled a dog last month.

Omar Beniah-Jovan Gertman has been charged with felony animal cruelty, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

The Howard County Police Department reports this happened on June 12, after officers were called to the 9600 block of Covered Wagon Dr. when a woman called 911 to say a family member had just stabbed their family dog.

Animal Control officers were also called to the scene, and helped transport the Yorkshire Terrier, named Boo, to a local animal hospital.

Authorities say the dog was disemboweled, and was not initially expected to survive, but has recovered from his injuries.

Police say Gertman, who was later found at a hotel in a neighboring town, also assaulted someone and destroyed a TV and coffee maker.

He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

