BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Lahkaiah Brickhouse-Simmons.

She was last seen June 20, in the 1900 block of Heathfield Road.

Lahkaiah is 5’3 and weighs 130 lbs. She was wearing a green Nike t-shirt, black jeans with green, blue and black striped sneakers when she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lahkaiah Brickhouse-Simmons is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Northeast District at 410-396-2444, Missing Person’s Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

