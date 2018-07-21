BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain has put a damper on the nation’s largest free arts festival as Artscape closed early Saturday.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced that due to heavy rains, Artscape closed at 6 p.m.

However, organizers said LOL@Artscape with the Baltimore Improv Group, which is being held indoors at The BIG Theater located at 1727 N. Charles Street, will still take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The festival will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Organizers issued the following statement:

Every effort was made to keep the festival open for as long as possible, but the all-day rain and deteriorating conditions have closed the festival early. The safety of Artscape participants, vendors and festival-goers is the top priority. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts looks forward to welcoming guests on Sunday.

Artscape kicked off Friday with art displays, exhibits, installations and live music. R&B group TLC hit the stage Friday night as crowds packed Charles Street in Mount Royal.

