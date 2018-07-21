BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings in Baltimore that left one man dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of Catherine Street and Wilkens Avenue around 3:23 p.m. Officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not yet known.

Police were called to the 500 block of Old Town Mall to investigate another shooting just before 4 p.m. A 28-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Both shootings are under investigation.

The afternoon incidents come on the heels of several shootings in the past 24 hours that left nine people injured and one dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Tips can be submitted by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

