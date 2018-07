LANDOVER HILLS, MD — A firefighter has a new furry little friend after rescuing a kitten that had climbed into a car’s fender in Landover Hills last month.

It all started back on June 22 when a woman driving to the store heard a “funny noise” coming from the front end of her car, according to a report from the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

A very happy ending for a kitten named “George” as one of the PGFD firefighters that rescued him, officially adopted and brought him home today. Image:Captain Danon Ushinski and new pet on the way home from @aacspca https://t.co/UCEytrnQt8 pic.twitter.com/kusvHBmOoi — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) July 18, 2018

