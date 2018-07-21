BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Casinos in Maryland are gambling on growth – and winning. The boom is paying off in more ways than one.

When casinos compete for your cash, Maryland hits the jackpot as casinos across the state raked in $149 million last month alone.

Wild success in Maryland’s gaming industry has sparked a growth spurt.

“We are extremely pleased with everything that’s happening at all our casinos in Maryland, and obviously they’re doing extremely well and generating a tremendous amount of money for all the good causes that are supported by the casinos,” said Gordon Medenica with Maryland Lottery & Gaming.

MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill recently revealed their $48 million second-floor expansion, adding more table games to accommodate nearly 500 players.

“Why did we do it? We have the demand from our customers and we wanted to make sure that we took care of their every need,” said Melonie Johnson with MGM National Harbor.

Last week, Live! Casino opened a brand new hotel, complete with a spa, salon and 24-hour restaurant.

“What we believe is, you keep reinvesting and that’s how you show your appreciation to your customers, to their loyalty. And they’ll show it back to you,” said David Cornish with Cordish Companies.

Casinos statewide have broken their own single-month revenue records twice already this year topping $156 million in May.

The massive growth added cash to the state’s general fund and created jobs all over the state.

“The food, the garbage collection, the laundry, that’s a significant impact. And it means more jobs and more opportunities,” said Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

On top of the growth that’s happening at MGM and Live!, Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin doubled their casino space last year.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Cumberland has invested in its hotel while Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore will add Topgolf next year.

MGM National Harbor generates the most revenue of any casino in the state — totaling nearly $60 million from slot machines and table games in June alone.

