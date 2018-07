BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly half-a-billion dollars are up for grabs after there were no winners of the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.

Tuesday’s jackpot will be worth $493 million — the fifth largest in the history of Mega Millions.

Just in case you want to double check your ticket to see if you won any of the smaller prizes, the winning numbers were 1-14-30-44-62. The Gold Mega Ball was 1 and the Megaplier was 2.

