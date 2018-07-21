Orioles players Adam Jones and Chris Davis were reportedly stuck in an elevator for over a half hour according to the Bleacher Report. Watch their hilarious experience below.

So, @SimplyAJ10 and @CrushD19 got stuck in an elevator last night. 😂 Check out AJ’s Instagram story for hilarious commentary and to see if they got out. pic.twitter.com/S1bJJktufa — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 21, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook