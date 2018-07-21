STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police were responding to a report of a shooting at the Trader Joe’s near Hyperion Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard in Silver Lake Saturday afternoon, CBS LA reports.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man who shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. around 1:30 p.m. and fled in a 2015 Toyota Camry.
He was then involved in a police pursuit, during which he allegedly shot at officers.
He ended up in Silver Lake, where he crashed outside the Trader Joe’s located at 2738 Hyperion Ave. before entering the store.
Some people were able to get out, but the suspect remained inside with others as of 4:45 p.m.
The area was surrounded by numerous police cruisers.
A witness tweeted he got out of the store safely, along with some employees.
This is a developing story.
