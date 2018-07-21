STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police were responding to a report of a shooting at the Trader Joe’s near Hyperion Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard in Silver Lake Saturday afternoon, CBS LA reports.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man who shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. around 1:30 p.m. and fled in a 2015 Toyota Camry.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

He was then involved in a police pursuit, during which he allegedly shot at officers.

He ended up in Silver Lake, where he crashed outside the Trader Joe’s located at 2738 Hyperion Ave. before entering the store.

Some people were able to get out, but the suspect remained inside with others as of 4:45 p.m.

The area was surrounded by numerous police cruisers.

#Breaking: We’re hearing 20-30 people may still be inside the Trader Joe’s in #SilverLake. Gunman believed to be holding hostages near the checkout stands. #cbsla @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/yxwL93B9DU — Peter Daut (@CBSLAPeter) July 21, 2018

Breaking: Trader Joe’s worker drags out person after shots fired in Silver Lake. Officers looking for stolen car suspect. pic.twitter.com/J2yxU2M3rL — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) July 21, 2018

A witness tweeted he got out of the store safely, along with some employees.

I was at the Silvelake Trader Joe’s but I got out and am fine. I’m with the employees behind the police barricade on Rowena. — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

This is a developing story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook