BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating a shooting in South Baltimore that left a man dead Saturday morning.

Police say they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds around 7:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Rittenhouse Avenue. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead on scene.

Homicide detectives have not yet determine a suspect or a motive in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

